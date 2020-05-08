More PPE - including 2.8 million masks - is on its way to Virginia

Millions of personal protection equipment (PPE) from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection have unloaded in Chicago and will be making its way to Virginia. (Source: Virginia Department of Emergency Management)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 8, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 11:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More personal protection equipment (PPE) is on its way to Virginia.

Millions of supplies from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection have unloaded in Chicago and will be making its way to the commonwealth.

The shipment includes:

  • Over two million masks
  • 410,000 gowns
  • 550,000 KN95 masks
  • 250,000 face shields
  • 550,000 nitrile gloves

The PPE will be sent to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management logistic warehouse to be distributed across the state.

