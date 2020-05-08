Man shot, killed near Petersburg Sports Complex

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near the Petersburg Sports Complex.
Police are on the scene in the area of Birdsong Road and Johnson road for an active investigation. They say a car was found about two miles away from the first scene with bullet holes believed to be related to the shooting.
A K9 unit was used to search a large part of the area.
Police have not released any information on the victim or if they have any leads on a suspect.
“It was really weird at first and I stepped out on my deck and I looked around and I saw nothing, and then whatever commotion as going on stopped,” said Eric Cruz, who lives nearby.
**Correction: It was previously reported that the victim was a teen.**
