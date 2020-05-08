Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
60K more file for unemployment amid debate over reopening
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — New federal data show about 60,000 additional Virginia workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. That figure has declined for four straight weeks but is still far higher than before the coronavirus led to widespread business closures. The Virginia Employment Commission said in a news release Thursday that while “the volume of initial claims has retreated from its recent peak, it may not return to pre-pandemic levels for some time.” Roughly 33.5 million people across the U.S. and about 630,000 in Virginia have filed in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces.
INFANT DEATH
Virginia 13-year-old faces murder in infant relative's death
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A 13-year-old teenager in Virginia has been accused of killing an infant in the family more than four months ago. The Norfolk Police Department says the 9-month-old infant died in a Norfolk hospital in December after officers were called to investigate injuries found on the child's body. Authorities did not reveal what injuries the child suffered. They say those injuries caused the infant’s death 11 days after they began their investigation. A medical examiner ruled the death a homicide after an autopsy. Police say a 13-year-old relative of the infant is in juvenile detention, charged with murder.
TARGET STORE-ABDUCTION
Charges dropped against suspect in Target abduction attempt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia have dropped charges against a woman accused of attempting to kidnap children from a Target store. A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney’s office said the attempted abduction and assault charges against Patricia Metz were withdrawn this week after hospital officials reported she would likely never be mentally fit to stand trial. The office added that a judge ordered Metz be held at a hospital for further treatment. The Virginian-Pilot reported that doctors worked to help Metz gain competency in the months after she was accused of trying to kidnap two children under the age of 5 from the store, but determined she couldn't be restored.
JUDICIAL NOMINATION-VIRGINIA
Trump nominates magistrate for judicial vacancy in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a federal magistrate who formerly worked as a prosecutor and public defender to fill a judicial vacancy in Hampton Roads. The White House on Wednesday announced the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Roderick Young to a district judgeship opening in the Eastern District of Virginia. Young has served as a magistrate since 2014 and is based in Richmond. Young’s nomination will be subject to consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee. He will also need to be confirmed by the full Senate.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHURCH-LAWSUIT
Virginia defends coronavirus restrictions in church lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam say an attempt by a Virginia church to prevent the state from barring gatherings of more than 10 people “would seriously undermine” the state’s efforts to deter the spread of the coronavirus. Attorney General Mark Herring’s office made the arguments in a memo filed in response to a federal lawsuit brought by Lighthouse Fellowship Church of Chincoteague. The church sued after its pastor was issued a criminal citation for having 16 people at a Palm Sunday service that authorities said violated Northam’s order barring gatherings of more than 10 people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK POLITICS
Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement. While not yet as loaded as a “Make America Great Again” hat, the mask is increasingly a visual shorthand for a debate pitting those willing to follow health officials’ guidance over the coronavirus and cover their faces against those who feel it violates their freedom or buys into a threat they think is overblown. That resistance is fueled by some of the same people who object to other virus restrictions, but polling shows it goes well beyond the right wing of the GOP.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENTAGON
Esper: Pentagon ready for any new wave of coronavirus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is declaring the Pentagon ready for any new wave of the coronavirus, as he ventures out to visit commanders for the first time since March. Esper got an update on the military's coronavirus battle plan during a stop at U.S. Northern Command headquarters in Colorado. Esper took a variety of health precautions during his visit, including wearing a mask when social distancing wasn’t possible. Some Democrats have criticized the Pentagon's response to the outbreak as slow and disjointed. Esper met with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESSES
Virginia small businesses approved for $12.7B in aid loans
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal data shows that more than 86,000 loans totaling $12.7 billion have been approved for small businesses in Virginia for relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. Figures obtained by The Richmond Times-Dispatch show that about 40,370 loans totaling $8.72 billion were approved for Virginia businesses during the U.S. Small Business Administration’s first round of Paycheck Protection Program funding. SBA data shows that during the ongoing second round, about 46,370 additional loans totaling more than $3.97 billion were approved. The Paycheck Protection Program was created to distribute forgivable emergency loans to small businesses to help keep workers on the job and bills paid on time.