Hundreds of families line up for necessities from Chesterfield Food Bank

“Many of our food supplying partners are operating at reduced capacities and have been unable to deliver the food items that we rely on as part of the stock we use during distributions,” the Chesterfield Food Bank website said. “In order to continue to meet the needs of our neighbors, we are asking you to make a monetary contribution to the Chesterfield Food Bank. Our buying power is considerably strong: we are able to obtain $5 worth of food for every $1 that you donate to us. A monetary gift enables us to order exactly what we need based on our current inventory.”