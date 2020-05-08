Hundreds of families line up for necessities from Chesterfield Food Bank

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Cars, filled with families in need, lined up in Chesterfield on Friday hoping to get enough supplies at the food bank to get them through the week.
The Chesterfield Food Bank has seen an increase in the number of families coming out to its locations during this pandemic.
“We try to make sure people have two meals a day for seven days at every distribution so with that said, we have given out over 336,000 meals in just six weeks," said Kim Hill, the CEO and Director on April 20. “I’ve talked to people that just cry because they never thought number one, they would need a food bank, and number two, just the stress on them right now.
"Month over month from March to April, we've seen about a 35% increase in foot traffic at our agencies," said Feed More Chief Operations Officer Rick Gliot.
The Chesterfield Food Bank is a partner with Feed More in helping serve its community.
"They are by far and away the strongest agency that we have," Gliot said.
However, being the strongest takes a lot of work, especially during this ongoing pandemic.
One of the largest distributions for the Chesterfield Food Bank happens every Friday at its distribution center off Iron Bridge Road.
Dozens of people volunteer their time on a weekly basis to help these families in need.
Due to social distancing guidelines, those families are now lining up in their cars hours in advance to get these necessities.
"I've been waiting here for an hour and 15 minutes," said Linwood Tyner.
"I don't know, like one hour or something like that," said Deny Morales.
Morales said her family depends on these groceries to get them through the week.
“It's a lot of help to us because we have a lot of people living in our house," she said.
Meanwhile, some folks waiting in the line that stretched more than a mile-long Friday afternoon are picking up the food not necessarily to keep for themselves.
"I know poor people that can't afford this,” Tyner said. “So, I take the food and give it to them."
As this pandemic continues, folks who work at these food banks say the need will always be there. However, right now it is more visible due to hundreds of thousands of Virginians currently out of work.
"Because of the unemployment and the checks haven't come out at exactly when they were supposed to come out, people were using us as a resource to get them from point A to point B,” Gliot said.
However, there are times when not all families are able to receive these distributions.
A Chesterfield Office monitoring the traffic situation outside the Food Bank told NBC12 they had run out of food on May 1 by 5:30 p.m., handing out 29,000 pounds of food.
“While we are working around the clock to find enough food to serve everyone, we aren’t able to satisfy all of the need at each distribution,” said board member Joe Elias. “In some cases, people are waiting in line for hours only to find out that they won’t be able to receive support that day. This is why we have expanded our distribution schedule to as many days of the month as possible.”
Meanwhile, the organization is constantly searching for more volunteers and donations.
“Many of our food supplying partners are operating at reduced capacities and have been unable to deliver the food items that we rely on as part of the stock we use during distributions,” the Chesterfield Food Bank website said. “In order to continue to meet the needs of our neighbors, we are asking you to make a monetary contribution to the Chesterfield Food Bank. Our buying power is considerably strong: we are able to obtain $5 worth of food for every $1 that you donate to us. A monetary gift enables us to order exactly what we need based on our current inventory.”
