How long will the wedding industry in Virginia be forced to adapt?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many 2020 brides and grooms across Virginia made the tough call to cancel or postpone their big day until the virus clears up. In the meantime, those in the wedding industry are adapting and rethinking their strategy.
Those with Mount Ida Farm say they are following Governor Northam’s lead on how to move forward.
However, ceremonies involving more than 10 people may not likely to take place until late summer - which means they are getting creative to make ends meet.
“The biggest challenge right now is the unknown,” Mount Ida Event Planner Bronwyn Baumgardner said.
Mount Ida has pushed the majority of its weddings to the end of the year, but a few couples only postponed through late summer.
“I worry that we might have to postpone them again and, fingers crossed we won’t have to but it’s not very certain every day going into work,” Baumgardner said.
However, ceremonies are still happening, just not in the way some imagined. “We’re offering packages for up to 10 guests total,” Baumgardner said.
Mount Ida is calling it “The Elopement Package.”
“The elopement package is for the people who you know just want to get it done," Baumgardner said. "They just want to say ‘I dos’ with the people that you’re closest with so maybe, parents, siblings.”
So far, the small celebrations have been a big hit.
“We had one last weekend and they cut the cake and they danced on just the 10 of them, and it was really pretty, it was really sweet.”
As the pandemic is expected to have lasting effects, many questions remain.
“What changes are we going to see?" Baumgardner said. "A big thing is catering service style, how is that going to change? Dancing at weddings, how is that going to change, just a lot of uncertainty.”
As Governor Northam plans to move into phase one of reopening Virginia on May 15, those with Mount Ida hope to be out of the woods sooner rather than later.
“It sounds like the next phase would be limiting to up to 50 bodies in the room," Baumgardner said. "So we’re offering that to the people who are booked for July, or even the end of June.”
Even if couples still have their hearts set on a big blowout, Mount Ida is determined to make it happen - someday.
“We’ll have a big party, we’ll celebrate, it’ll all work out in the end, it just might be a little later in the timeline,” Baumgardner said.
Another challenge that came up is the obstacle of getting couples to commit to a venue they have never seen in person.
Mount Ida has started virtual tours and even personal zoom video calls to walk couples through the space and answer any questions they might have.
