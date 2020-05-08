Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — The lawyer for the wife of Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas says she is being subjected to an “unfounded ongoing investigation” by Texas police after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at her husband’s head upon finding him in bed with another woman. According to a police affidavit, Nina Thomas tracked down her husband at an short-term rental home in Austin on April 13 and found Earl Thomas and his brother in bed with two women. The affidavit says Nina admitted to pointing the pistol at Earl’s head “with the intent to scare him” but thought it was unloaded. She was arrested on a felony charge and denies the allegations.
UNDATED (AP) — Like all major leaguers, Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman finds himself with a lot more time on his hands than usual this spring because baseball is on hold during the coronavirus pandemic. The two-time All-Star and member of the reigning World Series champions owns most of the Nationals’ career hitting records. He is offering his thoughts to The Associated Press in a diary of sorts while waiting for the 2020 season to begin. In the sixth installment, Zimmerman discusses the return to American TV screens of baseball -- South Korean baseball.
UNDATED (AP) — With sports still largely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, athletes and coaches have been looking for ways to pass all that unexpected free time. Olympic swimmer Hali Flickinger has taken up gardening and home renovations while quarantined in Arizona. Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia is strumming his ukulele. Atlanta Falcons lineman Jake Matthews hopes to get as proficient on the grill as he is at protecting Matt Ryan. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. has been dabbling with a former hobby as a DJ. And Carolina Panthers second-round draft pick Yetur Gross-Matos is learning how to swim.