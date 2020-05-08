Hanover County schools announce three options to hold graduations

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County schools have announced three ways to hold graduations for the class of 2020.
After Governor Northam ordered public schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year, on March 24, Hanover County Public Schools will not be holding its graduation ceremony at the VCU Seigel Center on June 13.
Hanover County schools say they are pleased to announce three different ways the county will be celebrating the class of 2020.
Those celebrations will include:
- Individually
- Virtually
- In-Person
- High school staff will schedule appointments with all seniors to arrange for an individual graduation experience with up to five family members or special guests. The appointments will take place within the first two weeks of June.
- Each senior will be called by name to walk the stage in a cap and gown to receive a diploma. Staff will be on-hand to take keepsake pictures of seniors with their guests. Seniors will also receive a gift.
- Staff and guests are required to follow all official social distancing and related guidance. Each high school principal will communicate more specific details and instructions soon.
- On June 13, each high school will release a graduation video that will include remarks from the principal, the superintendent, the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as a photomontage of the graduating class.
- The videos will follow a consistent format. Each high school will also include their own unique touches to make the experience more personable and memorable.
- Each high school graduation team will share further details regarding the graduation video.
- If permitted by officials, we are actively planning to hold modified in-person graduation ceremonies on Saturday, August 8, at The Meadow Event Park located in Doswell.
- The ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend.
- This plan is fluid and may change due to the unpredictability of COVID-19.
- The ceremonies will follow the most up-to-date COVID-19 health and safety guidance provided by local, state, and federal officials, including limiting the number of attendees to ensure appropriate social distancing.
- Each high school principal will communicate more specific details and instructions in the coming weeks and months.
- The graduation ceremonies will be held as follows:
- 9:00 a.m.—Hanover High School
- 12:00 p.m.—Patrick Henry High School
- 3:00 p.m.—Atlee High School
- 6:00 p.m.—Lee-Davis High School
“The Class of 2020 will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to honoring you in the coming weeks and months,” Hanover County schools said in a statement. “We sincerely hope that each moment will make you feel special, unique, and valued. We also hope it will remind you that you are loved, supported, and celebrated by an entire community.”
Plans are currently being finalized and principals from all schools will share more details and updates as they become available.
For questions, regarding individual and virtual celebrations, contact your principal.
For questions about in-person celebrations, contact Dr. Robert Staley, Director of Secondary Education at rstaley@hcps.us.
