GTT Communications: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Friday reported a loss of $83.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.45. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.
The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $424.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $428.4 million.
GTT Communications shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 74% in the last 12 months.
