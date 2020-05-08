LIVE: Gov. Northam expected to layout guidelines for reopening Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is expected to layout guidelines for reopening Virginia on Friday afternoon.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced a three-phase plan to get the commonwealth back up and running. Phase one is set to be implemented on May 15, 2020.
Under phase one of the plan, non-essential businesses like restaurants, salons and gyms can reopen with limited capacity. Social gatherings of 10 or more are still banned and teleworking or working from home should be used whenever possible.
Face masks are also still recommended while in public.
However, Northam says some parts of the state may keep coronavirus-related restrictions in place longer than the rest of the state.
The governor said Wednesday that areas of the state hard hit by the virus, like northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, may extend bans on certain business openings and public gatherings that are expected to expire May 15.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.