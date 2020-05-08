Forecast: Breezy with afternoon rain, turning colder with frost/freezes possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry Friday morning, but rain arrives Friday afternoon. There’s potential for a freeze Saturday and Sunday morning.
FRIDAY: BREEZY with increasing clouds. Rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s but temperatures drop into the low 60s mid afternoon as rain arrives. Rain amounts: around 1/4″ (PM Rain Chance: 80%)
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday: Overnight lows will dip into the 30s. Freeze damage possible. Please be thinking now how you can protect your gardens
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold for May. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny after another cold start. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
