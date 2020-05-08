Flower shops bustling with blossoms ahead of Mother’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One business is getting a lot of action for Mother’s Day: Vogue Flower Market!
Shop workers were at the store until midnight Thursday night putting arrangements together. To keep everyone safe, the owner says all employees are wearing masks and customers are not allowed in the store.
Flowers must either be picked up curbside or delivered. The owner says he has seen about a 30% jump in delivery orders this year. He says no matter what’s going on in the world, flowers still send the same message.
“Flowers say it best. Especially these times that we’re living in. They bring happiness, they bring love. Nothing can substitute flowers,” said Steve Papoulakos, Owner.
The shop has 50 full-time workers and then 30 extra delivery drivers are hired for holidays.
