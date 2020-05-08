A crisis in quality care: Nursing homes offer ineffectual response to the ill and dying

By Everett Ressler
The globally reported health emergency in the Accordius Health long term care facility in Harrisonburg remains a situation for which immediate action is still needed. The situation there uncovers a “crisis in quality care”, an issue deserving greater priority in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Accordius Health is a privately owned, long-term care center in Harrisonburg with a capacity of 117 nursing beds. Most of all residents have contracted, or are assumed to have the COVID-19 virus. As of this writing, most of the residents are reportedly ill, some acutely, and at least 22 residents have died, many in their beds (some have been taken to the local hospital). Many staff contracted the virus and became ill; others quit. The institution struggles even more to meet the needs of this situation. This combination of factors has created a crisis in the quality of care.
Sufficient staffing has not been mobilized to ensure quality care and treatment.
While it does not excuse institutional culpability, it is perhaps understandable that the swiftness and severity of unfolding events temporarily overwhelmed the nursing home; the same is happening in other institutions and possibly in families caring for ill loved ones. What deserves consideration is the lack of rapid support from local, state and federal systems to effectively counter the dire situation of care in an overwhelmed situation.
Every emergency response is dependent on heroic action – action is taken to benefit others even in the face of personal risk. But heroic action without effective public supportive systems is not enough.
Why is the corporation that runs Accordius Health unable to mobilize sufficient help? The state health department sent in Medical Reserve Corp volunteers, a helpful but insufficient action. Why haven’t city authorities and state systems been able to ensure that good quality care is mobilized? Why haven’t the medical services been able to ensure that all who are sick are provided the best medical care possible and hospitalization when needed? Why haven’t the federal systems moved quickly to solve a life and death situation? Why isn’t the public speaking out at the lack of response that results in mothers and fathers suffering or dying in awful conditions?
Is it because we have not given sufficient attention to the issue of quality care? Is the lack of rapid corrective support linked to the nature of the corporation paid to provide the service? What role does the economic situation of the residents play in decisions regarding hospitalization and care? To what extent does the use of gag orders by such institutions prevent staff and volunteers from speaking out about conditions?
