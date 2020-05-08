A crisis in quality care: Nursing homes offer ineffectual response to the ill and dying

Accordius Health is a privately owned, long-term care center in Harrisonburg with a capacity of 117 nursing beds. Most of all residents have contracted, or are assumed to have the COVID-19 virus. As of this writing, most of the residents are reportedly ill, some acutely, and at least 22 residents have died, many in their beds (some have been taken to the local hospital). Many staff contracted the virus and became ill; others quit. The institution struggles even more to meet the needs of this situation. This combination of factors has created a crisis in the quality of care.