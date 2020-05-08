COVID-19 cases surpass 22,000 in Virginia with 812 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 22,342 total positive coronavirus tests, 812 deaths and 3,059 hospitalizations throughout the state Friday.
So far, 143,220 Virginians have now been tested for the virus.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Henrico: 1,032 cases, 148 hospitalizations, 110 deaths
- Chesterfield: 741 cases, 62 hospitalizations, 26 deaths
- Richmond: 494 cases, 85 hospitalizations, 18 deaths
- Hanover: 155 cases, 38 hospitalizations, 15 deaths
- Goochland: 81 cases, 12 hospitalizations, 5 deaths
- Petersburg: 41 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 2 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day.
See the full breakdown of cases here, including localities and ages:
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 2 p.m. Watch it live on NBC12′s website and news app.
On Monday, Governor Ralph Northam outlined plans to start reopening Virginia. While no location in the commonwealth will enter phase one now, Northam said the state could start easing restrictions as early as next week.
Phase one will continue to have an emphasis on staying at home, no social gatherings of 10 or more, continued telework, recommended face coverings but easing back on limitations on businesses and faith communities.
Phase two will have an emphasis on stay-at-home for vulnerable populations, no gatherings of more than 50, social distancing, continued teleworking, recommended face coverings, further easing on business limitations.
Phase three will happen when officials see no evidence of a rebound in cases for a “sustained period of time.” It will focus on safer at home for vulnerable populations, remove the ban on the social gathering, remove capacity limits in establishments, continued heightened cleaning and disinfection, and possibly other measures.
Northam has also extended Executive Order 53 through May 14, which closed non-essential businesses and restricted social gatherings. It was originally supposed to expire on May 8, but Northam says it will give them extra time to monitor data.
The Virginia Department of Health announced it will now count the number of positive virus tests instead of the number of people who test positive.
That means if one person is tested three-times and all three tests come back positive, it counts as three instead of how the numbers were being counted before, which would have only been one because it was a single patient.
Virginia now has contracts with three labs - two in the commonwealth and one in North Carolina to increase testing capacity by 3,000 per day.
Elective surgeries and dental procedures resumed on May 1 after personal protective equipment shortage fears ended.
“Our hospitals, our clinics, our dental offices, these are safe, these are clean places to go and so while we have been through this pandemic I want to encourage all Virginians that your health care is important,” said Northam.
His chief of staff said the commonwealth’s re-opening will look different from others because only select businesses like salons and gyms were closed under Northam’s order.
Non-essential retail was able to remain open but only if the business can adhere to the 10 people or fewer rule, keep people six feet apart and have proper sanitation products in place.
Police and deputies are able to enforce this.
Northam says testing is key to being able to open the state back up and Virginia still ranks close to the bottom, among the states, when it comes to testing per capita.
Anyone with questions related to a business can email business@virginia.gov for more information.
The extension does not impact Virginia’s stay at home order, which will last until June 10 unless rescinded or amended.
The order will allow people to leave their homes for essential services like seeking medical attention, buying groceries, banking and more. But Northam asks that anyone who can work from home to do so.
“The sooner we can put this health crisis behind us, the sooner our lives will return to normal and the sooner our economy can revamp,” Northam said during a press conference.
Northam has also postponed the May General and Special Elections by two weeks, from May 5, 2020, to May 19, 2020, using his authority as governor.
Governor Northam is also encouraging people to use cloth masks in public to prevent the virus spread, but N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment should be reserved for first responders.
Northam previously said he’s making his decisions on the response to COVID-19 based on science and data and takes full responsibility as governor.
Rewatch the Governor’s previous briefings here:
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.