2020 Commonwealth Memorial Day Ceremony to be livestreamed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public ceremonies will not be held at the Virginia War Memorial or state veterans’ cemeteries. They will instead be streamed on Facebook.
The half-hour ceremony from the Virginia War Memorial Shrine of Memory will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
“The ceremony will feature a combination of live and recorded content from the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans cemeteries,” a release said.
While there will not be any public ceremonies, the grounds of the Virginia War Memorial and the state veterans’ cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin, and Suffolk will be open to visitors, subject to the current COVID-19 social distance rules and guidelines.
An American flag will be posted on all gravesites and the Avenue of Flags will line cemetery roadways between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The live streams can viewed on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services page or the Virginia War Memorial page.
For more information on visitation procedures at the sites, click here.
