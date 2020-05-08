Chesterfield taking tiered approach to reopen county facilities

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County says it will take a tiered approach to reopen county facilities.
“A multifaceted county task force is developing a plan aimed at the gradual reopening of county facilities while continuing health precautions in accordance with state and CDC guidelines, including ongoing spatial distancing, crowd limits, and the use of personal protective equipment,” a release said.
With some state restrictions being lifted on nonessential businesses, the county plans to reopen pickleball, tennis and basketball courts and playgrounds at county parks as soon as May 12, and then open certain libraries possibly by June 1. The county is looking geographically at which libraries to open first.
Community recreation centers and the Rockwood Nature Center are also expected to open on June 1.
All reopening dates are tentative and subject to change based on data showing how well the spread of COVID-19 is being controlled.
“We are taking a very careful and deliberate approach to how we reopen facilities over time,” said Dr. Joe Casey, county administrator. “Using a tiered approach based on established priorities ensures we can maintain and gradually increase service levels while identifying and addressing needs or challenges that arise.”
The current plan has park courts and playgrounds reopening by next Tuesday with established health precautions, including gatherings of no more than 10 and highly recommending that facemasks be used.
“The county’s parks are an integral part of peoples’ lives, so our aim has always been to reopen amenities as soon as possible and while being ever mindful of the health and well-being of park visitors and staff,” said Dr. James Worsley, Parks and Recreation director.
