Chesterfield police make arrest in connection to armed robbery at Aldi

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have made an arrest in connection to an armed robbery that happened at an Aldi grocery store in January.
Police said the robbery happened on Jan. 4 around 8:50 p.m. at the store along Harpers Green Way.
Officials said the suspect went inside, showed a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect then took off with an unknown amount of cash.
No one was injured in the incident
On May 7, detectives obtained warrants for Dylan M. Bowie, 22, of Richmond, for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the robbery.
He was arrested on May 8 and is being held at Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
As police continue to investigate, anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.