Chesterfield County School Board proposes to start 2021-2022 school year before Labor Day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board has proposed to start the 2021-2022 school year before Labor Day, according to a draft calendar.
According to the proposal, the calendar shows the following changes:
- Schools will open two weeks before Labor Day
- Schools will be closed for a four-day weekend to recognize Labor Day
- End the school year two weeks earlier than normal
The proposed school year will start on Aug. 23, 2021, and end on June 3, 2022.
“During the approval cycle for the 2020-21 school calendar, families and staff members expressed the desire to delay moving to a pre-Labor Day-start calendar until the 2021-22 school year based on plans they had already made for this coming summer,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “We are bringing this proposal forward now, nearly 16 months in advance, because we want to provide families and staff members with enough time to prepare for this change.”
The school board says these changes will bring forth these benefits:
- Fewer instructional weeks remain after end-of-year, state-mandated tests
- Added instructional weeks prior to winter exams/MAP testing
- Dual-enrollment college schedules align better with school division start
- Added instructional weeks prior to AP/International Baccalaureate exams
- August athletics startup and school start dates align
Chesterfield County schools say there have been no changes made for the 2020-2021 school year.
The proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year also meets state requirements of 990 hours of instruction at the elementary school level, 560 hours of middle school instruction in the four core subject areas, and 140 hours for a standard credit at the high school level.
Copies of the proposed school year and year-round calendars for Bellwood and Falling Creek Elementary Schools in 2021-22 can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.