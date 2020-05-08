Charges dropped against suspect in Target abduction attempt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have dropped charges against a woman accused of attempting to kidnap children from a Target store.
A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach commonwealth’s attorney’s office said the attempted abduction and assault charges against Patricia Metz were withdrawn this week after hospital officials reported she would likely never be mentally fit to stand trial.
The office added that a judge ordered Metz to be held at a hospital for further treatment.
The Virginian-Pilot reported that doctors worked to help Metz gain competency in the months after she was accused of trying to kidnap two children under the age of 5 from the store, but determined she couldn’t be restored.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)