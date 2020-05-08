Are business leaders in driver’s seat on reopening decision?

In short, following the lead of states like Georgia to lift the stay-at-home orders, even in phases is dangerous. According to The Atlantic, “public health officials broadly agree that reopening businesses — especially those that require close contact — in places where the virus has already spread will kill people.” Are we really willing to risk the lives of our fellow Virginians for the sake of the economy? Virginia may have ranked No. 1 as the best state for businesses, but how important is that ranking if it means putting the lives of our neighbors at risk?