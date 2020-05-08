Another round of COVID-19 community testing announced for Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District announced another round of community COVID-19 testing events.
Three events have been scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following locations:
- Monday, May 11 – Community Supermarket, 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike, East Richmond
- Tuesday, May 12 – Southwood Apartments, 1200 Southwood Parkway, South Richmond
- Thursday, May 14 – Eastern Henrico Recreation Center, 1440 N. Laburnum Ave. East Henrico
Anyone who needs to be tested must to make an appointment ahead of time. Call the Richmond and Henrico hotline at 804-205-3701 ahead of time.
According to a release from the health district, testing is for “uninsured and underinsured persons age 5 and older who have COVID-19 symptoms, who are pregnant, have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk, are age 65 and older.”
Walk up testing is available to persons who meet testing criteria, but is not guaranteed due to limited availability.
Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms.
