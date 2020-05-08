Air Force flyover to salute Virginians on COVID-19 frontlines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Air Force will be doing a flyover to pay tribute to Virginians who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flyover is inspired by the Air Force Salutes campaign and is intended to provide a salute to all the healthcare professionals, frontline responders, and essential personnel working to keep everyone safe and healthy during these unique times.
The flyover also provides currencies and training to the pilots.
On May 12 at 6:30 p.m., the Air Combat Command F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and Air Force Heritage Flight will perform a formation flyover throughout the Virginia peninsula.
The formation will be led by Maj. Joshua “Cabo” Gunderson, F-22 Raptor Demo Team commander, along with two World War II P-51 Mustangs piloted by Jim Beasley Jr. and Andrew McKenna from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation.
The flyover is scheduled to take off from Joint Base Langley-Eustis and will proceed north to Richmond before returning south through Williamsburg, Newport News, Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.
To refrain from traveling to see the flyover, residents are asked to watch the flyover from the safety of their homes. Citizens should also continue to maintain social distancing.
