VSU makes, donates face shields to Southside Regional Medical Center

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State University College of Engineering and Technology has made and donated more than 50 face shields to healthcare workers at Southside Regional Medical Center.
After learning about the need for personal protective equipment and being inspired by those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight, a team of faculty from engineering and technology used their 3D printers to create components needed to make face shields.
“It took a few different prototypes to come up with a final design. The main focus was to design a product that is reusable, easy to clean, easy to assemble, comfortable to wear and that could be readily available to protect our front line workers,” VSU said.
As a result, 10 reusable face shields were donated to SRMC in April and an additional 50 were delivered this week.
“The engineering team is working to secure a more upgraded plastic for the shield and improve the manufacturing design for the headband,” says Dr. Dawit Haile, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology. “While the current product is appropriate, we continue to seek for ways to improve the manufacturing design of the face shield, and we look forward to delivering more face gear in the near future.”
VSU also donated gloves, masks and goggles to front line workers at SRMC.
“Our local front line workers are taking care of our local community,” says Dr. Donald Palm, VSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Student and Academic Affairs. “We are grateful for this opportunity to give back to our local heroes by helping to protect them in this pandemic.
