Virginia nursing homes get supplies from FEMA as COVID-19 containment efforts shift to long-term care

Nearly 300 nursing homes across Virginia are scheduled to receive a seven-day supply of personal protective equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Facilities aren’t likely to get a heads-up before their shipment arrives, according to a presentation from the governor’s COVID-19 Lfng-Term Care Task Force (assembled in mid-April to address a growing number of outbreaks among some of the state’s most vulnerable residents). But the supplies are scheduled to begin arriving this week and continue through the middle of June.
A total of 284 Medicaid and Medicare-certified nursing homes will receive a supply of surgical masks, eye coverings, gloves, and gowns, said Dr. Laurie Forlano, head of the task force and deputy commissioner of population health for the Virginia Department of Health. The total number depends on the number of staff working in the facility.
LeadingAge Virginia, an association of nonprofit senior living centers, was “delighted” to learn the news on May 4, legislative counsel Dana Parsons wrote in an email on Wednesday.
It comes amid continuing concern over COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, both across the country and in Virginia, where long-term care facilities account for a significant portion of the state’s coronavirus cases and more than half its recorded deaths.
That’s led to growing calls to allocate more resources toward nursing homes, where residents frequently have coexisting conditions that increase their susceptibility to the virus. “Really, we need a Marshall Plan-type effort in those facilities,” said Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who chairs the House Health, Welfare and Institutions committee.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association also announced a partnership from the Virginia Department of Health to assist long-term care facilities in their efforts to contain the virus. Forlano said that many of the measures — including testing, staffing support and infection control training — were already being offered or discussed by VDH and local health departments.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.