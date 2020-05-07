Stoney declares Richmond a ‘City of Compassion’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney has declared Richmond a “City of Compassion,” meaning it is dedicated to treating all people with respect and dignity, regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation or economic status.
“This proclamation is also an invitation,” said Stoney. “Compassion is using your gifts and talents to lift up your neighbor, building a stronger community through that service. We can all play a role in this effort.”
The effort, led by Befriend, aims to create friendships and breakdown socioeconomic barriers between Richmonders.
“Being a Compassionate City is much more than a label,” says Mollie Reinhart, Founder of Befriend. “The proclamation creates a unifying standard around how Richmond legislates, how we live, and how we connect and thrive.
The mayor has urged people and businesses to sign up as a Compassion Connecter. Those interested can learn more, HERE.
“In the city, we center compassion through transforming systems to serve individuals who need them, and then empowering those individuals through restorative justice and equity,” said Stoney. “Everyone can join that effort by practicing compassionate acts.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.