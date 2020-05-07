RPS celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) will be celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week.
RPS teachers will be able to get discounts from local restaurants in the area.
Teachers can get discounts at these locations:
- Africanne - $6 for a buffet meal
- Candela’s - 50% off any pizza
- Hogshead Cafe - 20% off any menu item
- Jamaica Taste - 15% off any menu item
- Perk! Bon Air - 50% assorted lunch boxes
- Soul Taco - 50% off any taco
- Tazza Kitchen - $5 off any menu item that is $6 or more
- Urban Hang Suite - 50% any menu item
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.