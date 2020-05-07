Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic adults

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic adults starting on May 11.
Starting now, those 18 years or older will be eligible to pre-register online and schedule a time slot for testing. This even includes those not showing signs of the virus.
A self-swab testing site is located at 3210 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.
Also starting on May 11, Rite Aid will operate 71 self-swab locations across 12 states with an ability to conduct 10,000 tests daily.
