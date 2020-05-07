Richmond offers amnesty for parking citations; 3,000+ issued since April 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you recently got a parking ticket in Richmond, you will have more time to pay up. The City of Richmond is offering amnesty when it comes to overdue tickets.
On average the city issues over 12,000 citations a month, but from April 1 through May 7, the number of citations issued was just over 4,000.
Officials are relaxing citations but specifically when it comes to time violations. This means no more tickets if you’re in a spot for over two hours, or if your meter time expires.
Parking tickets in the city of Richmond fall under the Department of Public Works and tickets can still be issued.
“We are only enforcing in safety zones, handicap zones and fire hydrants, sightlines and areas where we are doing paving,” Sharon North said.
Another way the city is helping during this pandemic is by offering amnesty for fines. Originally parking fines increase by $10 at 15 and 30 days until they are twice the original amount.
“If you received a ticket on or after March 31, there will be no fines or additional penalties. All of that will be waived,” North said.
If you do get a ticket and you feel it’s wrong, the city offers an appeal process where you can fight but pay attention to where you’re parked and who issued the ticket.
“They may still get a ticket in some areas by the Richmond Police Department. They are also enforcing as well,” North said.
Traffic court has been postponed as well.
For more information on how to appeal a traffic ticket
