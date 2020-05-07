Richmond-area advertising expert compiles list of mistakes businesses need to avoid during pandemic

"Now is not the time to be too proud to ask for help. It has been my experience that people are supportive and want to see businesses succeed. So, dust off that roll-a-desk, use your personal social media, or stand out in front of your business with a sign (and a mask). There’s an old saying, “you need to dance with who brung ya.” In this context, that means to go back to the things that made you successful in the first place. And by all means, set your pride aside,” Spoonhower said.