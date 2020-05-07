Northam says parts of state may keep restrictions longer

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says some parts of the state may keep coronavirus-related restrictions in place longer than the rest of the state.
The governor said Wednesday that areas of the state hard hit by the virus, like northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, may extend bans on certain business openings and public gatherings that are expected to expire May 15.
He added that he’s been in regular contact with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser about how and when to reopen areas in and around the nation’s capital.
