3 men rescue woman from car that went into Hopewell Marina

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Fire and Rescue says a woman was saved by three men after her car somehow ended up in the water at the Hopewell Marina.
Hopewell Fire and Rescue posted pictures of the water rescue on Facebook, showing three men on a boat pulling the woman from the car through the window just before it sank.
The woman wasn’t hurt but now the fire department is looking for the men who rescued her so they can be recognized for their bravery.
Hopewell Fire and Rescue said the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday.
