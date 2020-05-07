Man charged with kicking deputy in knee during arrest

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer after authorities say he kicked a deputy in the knee during an arrest.
On May 6, deputies responded to the Foxwood Village neighborhood to serve three warrants on a suspect identified at Silvano Avelar Castro, 21, of Stafford. He was wanted for failure to appear and resisting arrest by flight.
Deputies saw him inside a trailer along Susan Street when he tried escaping out the back door, but was taken into custody.
As they walked towards the police cruiser, officials said Castro “forcefully” kicked one of the deputies in the knee before running away on foot. Other deputies chased after him and were able to apprehend him.
The deputy who was kicked was treated at the hospital and later released.
Castro is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond on his outstanding warrants. He is also charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and escape with force by a prisoner.
