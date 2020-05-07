Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Northam says parts of state may keep restrictions longer
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says some parts of the state may keep coronavirus-related restrictions in place longer than the rest of the state. The governor said Wednesday that areas of the state hard hit by the virus, like northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, may extend bans on certain business openings and public gatherings that are expected to expire May 15. He added that he’s been in regular contact with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser about how and when to reopen areas in and around the nation’s capital.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK POLITICS
Face masks make a political statement in era of coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — The decision to wear a mask in public is becoming a political statement. While not yet as loaded as a “Make America Great Again” hat, the mask is increasingly a visual shorthand for a debate pitting those willing to follow health officials’ guidance over the coronavirus and cover their faces against those who feel it violates their freedom or buys into a threat they think is overblown. That resistance is fueled by some of the same people who object to other virus restrictions, but polling shows it goes well beyond the right wing of the GOP.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOME-CONFINEMENT
'Hard to be home': Real house arrest veterans mull isolation
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — States have called them stay-at-home orders or shelter-in-place orders. People are calling it isolating or quarantine. But now that many are entering their second month, some Americans think stronger words are more appropriate: like lockdown. Or house arrest. Being told to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus may be wearing on millions of Americans, even as some states move to reopen. But the restrictions are familiar for tens of thousands of Americans who were already under court-ordered house arrest before the pandemic began.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENTAGON
Esper, in first trip since March, defends antivirus efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is taking new steps to highlight and defend a Pentagon approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic that some Democrats have criticized as slow and disjointed. Esper is flying to the headquarters of U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to meet with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus. It is Esper’s first trip beyond Washington since he visited Norfolk, Virginia, in late March to join President Donald Trump in sending off the hospital ship Comfort. Thursday's trip comes as Trump pushes to reopen the country.
BC-VA-MILITARY MENTAL HEALTH
Military families are seeking more mental health services
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Mental health experts say that military families and veterans are reaching out more for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic. The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that clinicians providing help online have seen requests skyrocket. Sarah Pitzen is the lead clinician at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach. She said staff have had to provide additional support to current clients because their “pre-existing conditions had worsened.” Pitzen said they’re also seeing a rise in risks associated with domestic violence, suicide and addiction. Clinicians are also seeing more stress, anxiety and depression.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRINTING COMPANY CLOSING
Printing company with long history closing Virginia plant
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A printing company whose Virginia operation dates back to 1913 is closing the facility, putting 184 people out of a job. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. told state officials in a WARN Act notice dated May 4 that it is shutting down its plant in Henrico plant by May 31. The plant provides printing for publishers of magazines, comic books, journals and direct mail advertisements, but the company said in its notice to state officials that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt business. Cenveo is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
IOWA TRUCKER-KILLINGS
Trucker from Iowa charged in 1990s slayings of 3 women
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators in Iowa have arrested a former long-haul trucker suspected of killing two women in Wyoming and a third in Tennessee in the early 1990s. Police arrested 58-year-old Clark Perry Baldwin on Wednesday at his home in Waterloo, Iowa, on warrants from Tennessee and Wyoming charging him in the three killings. He’s being held in the Black Hawk County jail pending extradition proceedings. The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that “advances in technology” linked Baldwin to the crimes. He's charged in the 1992 killings of two unidentified women in Wyoming and the 1991 slaying in Tennessee of a pregnant woman, Pamela McCall, and her fetus.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit over meat worker safety
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a Missouri meatpacking facility over employee safety. U.S. District Judge Greg Kays ruled that oversight of the Smithfield Foods plant's measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus falls to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, not the courts. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday his agency is working with OSHA on that. The issue of worker safety has loomed large as President Donald Trump ordered plants to stay open amid the virus crisis. Some big grocers this week began limiting meat sales. Perdue said consumers should soon see the meat supply “fully back up.”