How to protect your plants from a freeze

6. If using anything clear or frost cloth, it can stay on your plant as long as your outside temps stay 65* or under. It’s about 10-25* degrees warmer under cover than the outside air depending on the type of cover you’ve used. Your plant cooking is not a good thing. I’ve kept everything covered all day for the last few days as it’s been cool during the day and night. Tomatoes and peppers loathe cold weather - they’re tropical plants. Giving them a temperature boost helps them grow strong and healthy. Exposing them to prolonged periods of cool / cold weather can stunt their growth (*especially* peppers...tomatoes are more forgiving.)