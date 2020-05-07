Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — A person with knowledge of negotiations tells The Associated Press the Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates for the running of the Preakness. The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August. The Preakness was originally set for May 16 as the second jewel of the Triple Crown. The uncertain timeline allows for the possibility of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont being run out of order.
UNDATED (AP) — Eight of the 14 football-playing members of the Atlantic Coast Conference are making plans for reopening campuses this fall following the outbreak of the coronavirus. Four others have publicly said they’re exploring scenarios for a return. Reopening campuses for in-person instruction would be a crucial step toward restarting college sports. That's particularly true for football with its late-summer preseason practices. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Virginia Tech have all publicly stated the goal of having campuses open for fall classes, assuming that health officials advise it is safe.
UNDATED (AP) — It is less than four months before the scheduled kickoff of the college football season. Not one of the 14 schools in the Big Ten Conference can say for sure they will have students back on campus this fall. That is a crucial step for sports. The most resolute about having students back has been Purdue President Mitch Daniels. He says he expects students will be back on campus “in typical numbers.” No other school has gone even that far.