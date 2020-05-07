Forecast: A pleasant Thursday followed by Friday rain and a weekend chill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Pleasant but cool weather Thursday before Rain arrives Friday
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon and eveing. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday: Overnight lows will dip into the 30s this weekend. Freeze warnings are possible. Please be thinking now how you can protect your gardens
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold for May. Lows in the mid and upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s
