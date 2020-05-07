Evolent Health: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Thursday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its first quarter.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 14 cents per share.
The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $247.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $236 million to $247 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $935 million to $985 million.
Evolent Health shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.96, a decline of 49% in the last 12 months.
