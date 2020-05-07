Dunkin’ selling donut decorating kits

(WWBT) - Participating Dunkin’ locations are now selling DIY donut decorating kits you can take home to your kids for something to do.
The idea came about after an employee at California Dunkin’ location owned by Matt Cobo asked if she could take home some donuts, frosting and sprinkles for her two nephews.
According to a release, after he saw the kids enjoying themselves by decorating the donuts, Cobo had his other locations start creating DIY Dunkin’ Donut Kits, which included donuts, different types of frosting and a variety of sprinkles.
“This is our small way of trying to brighten someone’s day,” said Cobo. “The simple joy of getting to create your own donut can make kids light up, and if we can be a part of creating that moment, that makes us happy.”
Dunkin’ franchisees across the country have also started selling donut kits at participating locations. Check with your local restaurant to see if they are available.
