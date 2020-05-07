Diverging diamond interchange, widening project complete in Stafford County

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Construction on a three-year, $195 million widening project in Stafford County’s Courthouse Road area has been completed.
The project resulted in over 16 lane miles of new roadway on Courthouse Road with the widening and diverging diamond interchange work. Crews also build two new bridges over Interstate 95 and expanded the exit and entrance ramps in the area.
“Safety was our number one priority on this project,” said Marcie Parker, P.E., Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Fredericksburg District Engineer. “On behalf of the entire project team, we say thank you to drivers for their patience. We are proud we completed this project ahead of schedule, and we hope the benefits are felt by everyone who travels through the Courthouse area.”
The diverging diamond interchange opened at Exit 140 in December of last year, along with a four-lane Hospital Center Boulevard extension west of Route 1.
The diverging diamond interchange will help reduce the frequency of left turns and allow more vehicles to enter and exit I-95 per hour.
“We are very pleased with the level of safety and convenience this new intersection has brought to our motorists,” said Stafford Board of Supervisors Meg Bohmke, Falmouth District. “Additionally, this modern improved intersection will act as a gateway to our Downtown Stafford project to revitalize the Courthouse area.”
Stafford County invested approximately $18 million in the Courthouse Road widening effort.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.