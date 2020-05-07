COVID-19 testing sites opening in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Crater Road Health district announced that COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Petersburg.
The testing sites will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting on May 7.
Testing sites will be closed to the public and can be accessed only by appointment due to testing resources being limited.
Those who want to get tested must be pre-screened and registered first. No walk-ups are allowed.
For those who are approved for testing, they will receive an appointment time and location of the testing site with specific instructions.
Residents must bring a valid photo I.D. to the testing site.
To get screened, call 804-862-8989.
Additional testing sites and dates are being considered.
