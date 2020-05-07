Community raises $26K to help burned South Hill restaurant rebuild

Community raises $26K to help burned South Hill restaurant rebuild
Through a t-shirt fundraiser, the community has raised $26,000 to help a South Hill restaurant that burned rebuild. (Source: Lisa Clary)
May 7, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 3:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Through a t-shirt fundraiser, the community has raised $26,000 to help a South Hill restaurant that burned rebuild.

Brian’s Steakhouse in Mecklenburg County has been a community staple since 1974, but it caught on fire on April 21.

[ South Hill’s Brian’s Steakhouse catches fire early Tuesday morning ]

It was gone after several fire crews battled flames for nearly three hours.

Brian’s Steakhouse located in Mecklenburg County caught on fire Tuesday morning.
Brian’s Steakhouse located in Mecklenburg County caught on fire Tuesday morning. (Source: Ken Currin, South Hill Volunteer Fire Department)

Since then, the community has come together, raising $26,000 for the restaurant.

❤️❤️

Posted by Brian's Steak House on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

More than 2,000 shirts and hats have been sold online by Trinity Custom Apparel to raise money for the restaurant and its workers.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.