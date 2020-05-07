Community raises $26K to help burned South Hill restaurant rebuild

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Through a t-shirt fundraiser, the community has raised $26,000 to help a South Hill restaurant that burned rebuild.
Brian’s Steakhouse in Mecklenburg County has been a community staple since 1974, but it caught on fire on April 21.
It was gone after several fire crews battled flames for nearly three hours.
Since then, the community has come together, raising $26,000 for the restaurant.
More than 2,000 shirts and hats have been sold online by Trinity Custom Apparel to raise money for the restaurant and its workers.
