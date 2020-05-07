Clean Economy Act will help Virginia’s economic recovery

Meeting these targets will require constructing thousands of offshore wind turbines, and that means well-paying jobs for dozens of occupations, including welders, wind technicians, electricians, longshoremen, vessel operators and many more positions. In fact, 74 different occupations are needed to build and maintain an offshore wind farm, according to the Workforce Development Institute. AWEA’s new report finds that building 30,000 MW of offshore wind could support over 83,000 jobs by 2030. It would also represent $57 billion of investment in the U.S. economy and deliver $25 billion of annual economic activity by 2030. This will come from both project development and construction — such as the proposed $200 million Siemens Gamesa blade manufacturing plant in Hampton Roads — and project operation and maintenance.