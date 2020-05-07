Chesterfield Registrar encourages voters to do absentee by mail ballots

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield General Registrar’s Office is encouraging voters to seek absentee by mail ballots for the June Democratic and Republican Primary Elections.
Voters can choose reason code “2A My disability or illness” to vote absentee in the elections due to Governor Northam’s executive order to change the June primary elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Absentee voting begins on May 8 through June 19. The Registrar’s Office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person absentee voting.
The last day for in-person absentee voting is June 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voters also can submit an absentee application online by clicking here, or call the Registrar’s Office at (804) 748-1471 to have an application mailed. Voters can also fax their application to (804) 751-0822.
All requests for absentee ballots, including those being submitted by mail, fax or email, must be received by the Registrar’s Office at 9848 Lori Road, 23832 by 5 p.m.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is June 16.
The Chesterfield County Electoral Board will conduct a Democratic Party Primary Election on Tuesday, June 23 to nominate candidates for the 4th Congressional District and a Republican Party Primary Election to nominate candidates for U.S. Senate.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 23.
The Chesterfield Registrar’s Office asks voters who are voting in-person, through absentee voting or on Election Day, to wear a face mask and continue to follow social distancing and health measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
To verify your voter registration, confirm you polling place or for more ballot information, click here, or call 804-748-1471.
