Carnations delivered to residents at Imperial Plaza for Mother’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At least 482 carnations were delivered to residents at Imperial Plaza Senior Living Apartments for Mother’s Day.
The carnations will be hand-delivered to each female resident, along with a card.
A special TV program will air that afternoon featuring “Happy Mother’s Day” videos, drawings and cards from associates and the local community.
The video will stream into the resident’s apartments on Mother’s Day to cheer them up while in quarantine.
Several Skype and Facetime video chats among residents and their loved ones have also been scheduled.
