Bishop suspends Martinsville priest from active ministry

“I have given this considerable amount of thought and attention and I do not take this action lightly. For several weeks now, I have become more and more concerned for the ecclesiastical communion of the faithful at the parishes of St. Joseph in Martinsville and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount. I have a responsibility to ensure all ministries within the diocese work to unify and build the Body of Christ, not cause further discord. I have an obligation to ensure that those who serve our faithful are able to do so in a way that the Church expects. My heart, my desire and my responsibility are the communion of this community not only for this parish, but every parish in the diocese.”