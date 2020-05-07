Beacon Roofing: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported a loss of $122.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.87 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 27 cents per share.
The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.45 billion.
Beacon Roofing shares have fallen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.05, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.
