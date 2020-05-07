Amid hiring spree, Virginia can’t say how many contact tracers it has

Virginia is rushing to hire 1,000 contact tracers — public health workers who help contain the spread of infection diseases by tracking down people who came in contact with a sick person.
But for now, state officials are unable to say exactly how many people they’re paying to do a job that public health experts agree will be essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Health Commissioner Norman Oliver put the figure “in the hundreds,” blaming the uncertainty on the decentralized system of local health departments around the state, which are broken into 35 districts that contain 129 local offices.
“Each of those health departments are facing a different level of cases in their jurisdiction and they ramp up or down depending on what’s happening in their locality,” he said during a news conference Wednesday. “So at any point, I couldn’t tell you exactly how many people were working on contact tracing” in a specific locality.
“It’s probably two to three hundred people who are doing that kind of work.”
Virginia was one of nine states that either couldn’t or didn’t say how many contact tracers it has working when surveyed last week by NPR.
