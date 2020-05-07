AES: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $144 million.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.
The power company posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.
AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.32 to $1.42 per share.
AES shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 12%. The stock has fallen 25% in the last 12 months.
