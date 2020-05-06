YMCA branches collected 1,800 bags of groceries from ‘Fill the Bus’ challenge

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - YMCA branches collected at least 1,800 bags of groceries from the ‘Fill the Bus’ challenge.
Dozens of people donated food and toiletries at 15 YMCA branches Wednesday. The event drew over 500 vehicles.
“The burden placed on these organizations is, in some cases, three times the volume they experience outside the pandemic,” a news release said.
The non-profit has partnered with local food banks and some faith-based organizations to help restock their supplies.
Those organizations and non-profits include:
- Chesterfield Food Bank
- Colonial Heights Food Bank
- Feedmore
- Forward Foundation
- Mount Vernon Church
- RUMI (Richmond Urban Ministry Institute)
- St. Thomas Parish
- The Hope Center
- Welborne United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry and WHEAT (Western Hanover Emergency Action Team)
“It’s extremely humbling to be part of this,” said YMCA of Greater Richmond CEO Tim Joyce. “You can just see the amazing goodwill of the community around. People are stepping up to help each other. It really is humbling.”
The donations were dropped off in a drive-through, contactless format from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday.
"[The feeling is] almost celebratory,” said Gordon Fruetel, Board Chair for the YMCA of Greater Richmond. “The people who are coming in they are excited, they get pumped up and the people here get pumped up. So, you say thank you and they can't be more appreciative that someone is taking the food and doing something good with it."
In the city of Richmond, St. Thomas Food Pantry has seen two to three times as many households as compared to 2019.
“On April 23 alone, they served 252 households that day when they usually serve 80 per week,” a news release said.
“Almost every day and every week we’re learning new issues,” Joyce said. One of the things we have all seen is the food insecurities with people out of work and what they are doing. We’re not in the food business, what we’re in is the collection and serving the community.”
"In times of trouble the community pulls together like a great family,” Fruetel added. “The YMCA is part of that family and they're so happy to be there. It's wonderful to be part of it and wonderful to be part of this great community."
A spokesperson for the YMCA added some other local food banks have seen a 25%-50% increase in the number of families needing help during this ongoing crisis.
Over 2,400 pounds of food were donated to the Chesterfield Food Bank from the four branches located in Chesterfield County.
While the non-profit knows the need will always be there, the volunteers hope the food drive can make a difference in some families’ lives.
