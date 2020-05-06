Virginia hospital agencies partner to provide support, resources to long-term care facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will partner together to issue support and resources to long-term care facilities across the state.
The initiative, which is facilitated through the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program (VHEMP) and Russell Phillips and Associates (RPA), will provide these resources:
- Infection prevention and control education and training
- Access to personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies, including guidance and training on appropriate reprocessing and use of the protective gear
- Access to COVID-19 testing and testing supplies
- Clinical practice and communication support
- Staffing support
- Sharing of best practices and lessons learned by other health care organizations.
“As we continue to battle COVID-19, it is critically important that all facets of the health care system work together to address the impact of this pandemic on Virginians. My deepest appreciation goes out to VHHA and the other partners in this new collaborative, which is focused on caring for residents of long-term care facilities. This is truly an example of the village coming together to take care of one of our most vulnerable populations,” Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said.
VHEMP will consult with RPA on the provision of regional support and the development of operational plans based on the needs of long-term care facilities and hospitals in the Commonwealth and will work through corresponding regional health care coalitions to make resources available to those providers.
