Virginia hospital agencies partner to provide support, resources to long-term care facilities

“As we continue to battle COVID-19, it is critically important that all facets of the health care system work together to address the impact of this pandemic on Virginians. My deepest appreciation goes out to VHHA and the other partners in this new collaborative, which is focused on caring for residents of long-term care facilities. This is truly an example of the village coming together to take care of one of our most vulnerable populations,” Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said.