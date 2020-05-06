SCC rules Virginia Natural Gas pipeline expansion hearings will proceed as planned

Despite complaints from citizens and some local and state leaders that constraints imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will chill public participation, the State Corporation Commission ruled Tuesday that it will go ahead with a webcast of a hearing scheduled for May 12 on a proposed expansion of Virginia Natural Gas’s pipeline infrastructure.
The decision strikes down a request by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Sierra Club and Chesapeake Climate Action Network to suspend the case’s procedural schedule. The SCC previously extended the public comment period two weeks, also until May 12.
“The commission has implemented reasonable and widely followed procedural accommodations in order to fulfill its statutory obligations in a manner consistent with the commonwealth’s existing social distancing protocols for the protection of the public and that are designed to protect the health of those who wish to offer public testimony,” Tuesday’s order says.
However, the ruling added, “if necessary, the commission will by subsequent order provide for additional public testimony after the conclusion of the evidentiary hearing.”
According to Ken Schrad, director of the SCC’s Division of Information Resources, the May 12 hearing will be webcast, with parties participating through a Skype meeting setup that can be watched and heard by the public in real-time. Public witnesses who wish to make comments will be able to call a telephone number to provide their testimony.
The case, which is known as the Header Improvement Project, has attracted wide public interest, much of it due to its connection to a proposal by private investors to build a large natural gas plant in Charles City County, known as C4GT, that will be supplied by the new infrastructure.
More than 700 comments on the case have been filed, both in favor of and in opposition to the project.
About 100 of the supportive comments come from employees of Kimley-Horn, an engineering and architecture firm retained by Virginia Natural Gas for the project’s siting and design work. Others, from local and regional chambers of commerce and similar groups, urge approval on economic development grounds.
